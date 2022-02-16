Pete Carmichael Will Return As Saints Offensive Coordinator

Breaking news according to Ian Rapoport, the Saints will retain Pete Carmichael as the offensive coordinator.

The Saints interviewed a bunch of names for the offensive coordinator position; however, they ended up going with their guy in the building Pete Carmichael. Carmichael has been with the Saints for 13 seasons but under Sean Payton's watchful eye. Now with Payton gone the play calling is strictly on Carmichael's shoulders.

With the head coach and now offensive coordinator positions filled, the Saints now can turn to defensive coordinator to find Dennis Allen's replacement. The staff is filling out nicely and I'm very interested to see Carmichael's offense compared to Payton's. However, Mickey Loomis must get Carmichael a solid quarterback and weapons for him and the Saints to be successful.