Fancy Texas high school stadiums are popping up all over the state, and here is another one that has just gone viral. Melissa High School in Melissa, Texas which is a town with a population of over 16,000 has just opened up a $35 million high school football stadium. The school's enrollment is just over 1,300 students. Pictures of the new stadium have gone viral on many different social platforms. Check out these photos thanks to Texas Football Life on X. Melissa is located just north of Dallas

THIS HIGH SCHOOL JUST ALSO OPENED UP IN NORTH TEXAS: A couple of weeks ago, was the students' first day of school at the new Walnut Grove High School campus in Prosper, Texas, located north of Dallas. This high school facility is more impressive than some college campuses. The gym looks like a college court, the food court looks like a mall. They have an indoor practice for football and the weight room is on another level. The photos are courtesy of Texas Football via X THIS IS A HIGH SCHOOL GYM:

FOOD COURT OR HIGH SCHOOL CAFETERIA?

INDOOR PRACTICE FACILITY:

THE WEIGHT ROOM FACILITY:

MOST EXPENSIVE HIGH SCHOOL STADIUM IN TEXAS:

The most expensive high school football stadium in Texas can be found in KATY! Two years ago Legacy Stadium opened with a price tag of 72 million dollars. The capacity is 12,000 and while there are bigger stadiums capacity-wise, and bigger overall stadiums, the amenities are what set this stadium apart. Just check out that press box and VIP area up top.



The stadium is equipped with a large event space that overlooks the field. The stadium also features luxury boxes for corporate sponsors. Maybe $72 million might be a bit much, but then again, high school football is a way of life in Texas.

