VERMILION BAY, La. (KPEL News) - A pilot was rescued today after his plane crashed in the middle of Vermilion Bay.

Vermilion Bay, google maps Vermilion Bay, google maps loading...

Vermilion Parish Sheriff Mike Couvillon says his office received the call just after 2:00 PM. When his Water Patrol Division arrived at the scene of the crash, they found the unidentified pilot safe and uninjured after a passing boater rescued him. Fortunately, the pilot was able to land the plane softly and follow all protocols to exit it before it sank.

The National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB), as well as Omega Protein (the company the pilot works for) are investigating.

