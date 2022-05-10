Planet VR Relocates to New Lafayette Location

Planet VR has announced that they are relocating to a new location in Lafayette.

Planet VR was formerly located off of Iberia Street in Youngsville and will now be located at the corner of 2800 W. Pinhook & Verot School Road.

Planet VR decided to move to Lafayette to help gain more notoriety. They were specifically looking for a location that would be spotted while driving the busy streets of Lafayette, and what could possibly be a better location than one that is catercorner to Surge Entertainment.

The new location is set to feature all of the same games and attractions that they had in the original location with a few new additions. They will also have a motorcycle experience, a 4-person VR escape room, and added games for their VR pods.

“We are excited for our move to Lafayette,” says local owner Phillip Suire. “Our new location will allow us to grow and expand our park with great new attractions! We look forward to making new customers and providing the same great entertainment our current customers grew to love. Look for us to reopen early summertime!”

The new location of Planet VR is coming along quickly and the owners hope to have it open in early summer.

