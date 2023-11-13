Do You Have to Roll Down Your Window if You’re Pulled Over in Louisiana?

For most of us, getting pulled over by a police officer is a rare occurrence. There are loads of reasons why people might get pulled over - driving recklessly, speeding, swerving, having a light out, etc. - and when we do get pulled over, yeah, it can make us nervous.

And sure, those are in no way the worst crimes you can commit. I mean, being late to work and getting caught zooming over the speed limit isn't the same as committing murder, theft, etc.

What's the proper etiquette in that situation? What are your rights? What do you have to do and what do you not have to do?

One of the biggest questions is regarding your windows when an officer approaches.

Do You Have to Roll Down Your Window?

If you do happen to get pulled over, there are steps you can take to show you're not hostile and don't plan to be a threat.

Here's what the Louisiana chapter of the ACLU says to do if you're pulled over.

Stop the car in a safe place as quickly as possible. Turn off the engine, turn on the internal light, open the window part way, and place your hands on the wheel.

Upon request, show the police your driver's license, registration, and proof of insurance.

If an officer asks to look inside your car, you can refuse. But if police believe your car contains evidence of a crime, they can search it without your consent.

Both drivers and passengers have the right to remain silent. If you're a passenger, you can ask if you're free to leave.

If you are stopped for suspicion of driving under the influence, you may refuse a sobriety test, which may result in later consequences such as fines and fees. However if you do refuse a sobriety test, the police officer must read an "Implied Consent Warning" that outlines possible consequences of refusing to submit to a test.

You do not have to answer questions about your immigration status

The good news is that you do have rights, and there are things officers cannot do, including:

Refuse to show their name, ID, or badge number

Search your vehicle without consent, a valid search warrant, reasonable suspicion, and/or probable cause

Arrest you for refusing to consent to a search

As for some of the reasons you might get pulled over in Louisiana? Here are some of the most common (outside of speeding).