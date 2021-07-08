Political Consultant James Carville’s Car Falls in New Orleans Pothole and Can’t Get Out

Political consultant and author James Carville and friend driving in New Orleans got the jolt of their lives when Carville's car came to a sudden halt after falling into a rain-filled pothole and couldn't get out.

Louisiana continues to top lists of the worst roads in America but New Orleans may be the epicenter for the worst roads ever. James Carville and his friends can attest. Carville's 2013 Hyundai Sonata fell into the pothole in the New Orleans Warehouse District while on the way to a fundraiser.

According to NOLA.com, Carville's friend Federick Bell was driving.

Yeah, it was an experience. Luckily not too much damage was done. -Federick Bell

The pothole is located on Girod Street. There are no warning signs or barricades to warn motorists of the hazardous conditions of the road.