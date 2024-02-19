Popular Texas Retail Store Could Close All Of Its 37 Locations

Believe it or not the Pandemic is still causing businesses to close all over the country and the trend could hit Texas soon. We have all the details.

Huge retail store chains like Bed Bath and Beyond, Foot Locker, CVS, and others are closing locations to save money to help recoup the loses they endured during the COVID-19 Pandemic. However, another retail giant is starting to close locations too.

Macy's is just another victim of the Pandemic has a recent news report says the corporation is looking to continue to close locations across the country. To date they have closed over 300 locations.

Five Macy's Stores Are Closing:

San Leandro, California

Simi Valley, California

Lihue, Hawaii

Tallahassee, Florida

Arlington, Virginia

Currently there are 37 Macy's locations in Texas. It looks like none of the Texas locations are in risk of being closed, however, as the trend of closing locations continues you never know for sure.

I don't pretend to know Macy's financial situation; however, we have seen how the pandemic has ruined other mega retail chains over the years and caused them to close all their locations and take their ball and go home. I hope this isn't the case, I would hate to see such a storied American business with 165 years of history see the similar fate as others.