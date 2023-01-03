Prejean’s Cajun Restaurant in Broussard Announces Opening Date

LAFAYETTE, La. (KPEL News) - In September of 2022, Deano's and Prejean's owner Tim Metcalf announced he was the new owner of the old Trapp's in Broussard. As Deano's has two locations in Lafayette, so would Prejean's have two locations in Lafayette Parish with this acquisition.

Well, now, an opening date for Prejean's in Broussard has been announced.

Monday, January 30th, will be the day the restaurant will open its doors to the public.

"We are very excited to expand Prejean's to where Trapp's was located," said Metcalf in a statement to KPEL News in September. "We have been able to do some tremendous things at Prejean's and we are really looking forward to bringing that over to the Broussard area."

It's been great watching the progress being made at the Broussard location over the past few months.

Metcalf says they will look to keep the music format Trapp's was known for and to utilize that big porch area that the restaurant has displayed for years.

As you know, we love to feature live music at Prejean's and this was just a natural fit," said Metcalf in September. "Expanding Prejean's to the Broussard area will give so much more people a great opportunity to enjoy Prejean's in their area.

And, if you are looking for a job, Prejean's in Broussard is hiring!

