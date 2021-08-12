Proof of Vaccine or Negative Test Needed to Attend Saints Games

If you're planning to attend a New Orleans Saints game this season, you will need to have either a vaccination card or a clean bill of health.

New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell will impose a vaccine mandate for her city, according to multiple reports. That announcement is expected to come Thursday afternoon.

Under that mandate, anyone who attends an event in the Superdome, including Saints games, will need to present a proof of receiving the COVID vaccine or proof of a negative COVID test. Attendees will also still be required to wear masks inside the venue.

That vaccine mandate will extend to other indoor public places, including bars.

