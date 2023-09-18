Quiet Gulf Leaves Louisiana Hurricane-Free for Foreseeable Future

GULF OF MEXICO (KPEL News) - The tropics are still somewhat active, with Hurricane Nigel gaining strength in the Atlantic. But it isn't expected to make landfall in the U.S., and aside from Florida, most of the Gulf Coast has escaped unharmed so far this hurricane season.

What's more, it appears that this will remain the case for the moment. The National Hurricane Center at the National Weather Service is showing a couple of areas of interest, but none that will have an impact on the Gulf, much less Louisiana.

There is a system tracing up the east coast that could bring a bit of tropical moisture into the Carolinas and further north. There's also a wave off the coast of Africa with the potential to develop into a stronger system in the near future.

Credit: National Hurricane Center

That system could be a threat to the Leeward Islands if it doesn't curve upward and out to sea, much like Hurricane Nigel.

All eyes will be on the wave coming off the coast of Africa. If it fails to recurve, that could prove a problem for the Caribbean and beyond.

More from the NHC on the African coast wave:

A newly analyzed tropical wave is off the Africa coast near 19W from 18N southward, and moving west around 5 kt. Scattered moderate convection is found from 4N to 18N between the Mauritania-Liberia coast and 22W.

Both systems could end up being named storms. The next names for the season are Ophelia and Philippe.