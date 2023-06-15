SHREVEPORT, La. (KPEL News) - A Raleigh, North Carolina man found out the hard way that not only are law enforcement officers in Louisiana on the lookout for deadly narcotics but will be proactive and persistent at catching suspicious criminals.

When we think of drug trafficking, we often think of the I-10 corridor that spans across the Gulf South. But the I-20 stretch connecting Louisiana to Texas is also a route that officers are aware of and one State Police officer's suspicions led to a huge cocaine bust.

I-20, google street view I-20, google street view loading...

The U.S. Attorney's Office says 45-year-old Howard Davis was traveling along Interstate 20 near Minden on August 2, 2022, when a trooper pulled him over for a traffic violation. Davis' story about why he was traveling through the area left the trooper feeling like he was being lied to. As the interaction between the two continued, the trooper was notified from law enforcement that the vehicle Davis was driving had been seen in North Carolina during the early morning hours the day before and was seen later that same evening in Dallas.

Eventually, a Louisiana State Trooper K-9 was brought in and sniffed out approximately 4.5 kilograms of cocaine, which was wrapped in electrical tape. That's an estimated street value of over $110,000.00.

unsplash via colin davis unsplash via colin davis loading...

This week, Davis was convicted by a federal jury of Possession with Intent to Distribute 500 grams or more of cocaine. He faces a sentence of up to 40 years in prison and a fine of up to $1,000,000. His sentencing has been scheduled for October 11, 2023, at 9:00 a.m.

