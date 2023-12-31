Rayne Daiquiri Shop Finds Clever Way Around Sunday Alcohol Sales Ban on NYE

In a unique strategy to circumvent a long-standing ordinance in Rayne, LA, Daiquiri Diva's has launched a clever promotional strategy. This local daiquiri shop is turning heads with its inventive response to a city law that prohibits the sale of hard liquor on Sundays. The ordinance, which has been in place for over thirty years, presented a significant challenge for Daiquiri Diva's, particularly on New Year's Eve 2023, which fell on a Sunday.

Utilizing creative thinking, Daiquiri Diva's, in a viral Facebook post, announced a New Year's Eve special. The promotion offered free daiquiris with every purchase of black-eyed peas, a traditional New Year's dish, technically getting around the ban on alcohol sales. This approach, while potentially skirting legal boundaries, has been a hit on social media, garnering widespread attention with over a thousand reactions.

The local daiquiri shop's strife with the ordinance is nothing new, as we look back to a KLFY report from February 2023. Daiquiri Diva's owner, Devin Bearb, had been vocal about the ordinance's impact on businesses like his, stating it deprived them of significant revenue – essentially "52 days of revenue" a year. Bearb, advocating for change, had amassed over 600 signatures on a petition urging the Rayne City Council to amend the ordinance.

In February 2023, Councilman James Fontenot brought forth a proposal to amend the ordinance. The council was divided, reflecting the community's mixed views. While some residents and business owners like Bearb saw the ordinance as an infringement on economic freedom and personal choice, others, particularly religious organizations, preferred maintaining the status quo due to Sunday being a traditional day of worship.

Daiquiri Diva's promotional tactic is more than a business strategy as many are co-signing their statement on the ongoing debate over individual rights and business freedoms in Rayne.

As the city council will surely continue to face backlash and concern over this issue, the community remains engaged, with many hoping for a resolution that balances tradition with the evolving needs of local businesses.

As far as small businesses getting around restrictive laws goes, this is the first time we've seen this type of response go viral but only time will tell if the attention is worth it in the long run.