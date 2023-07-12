Rayne Man Accused of Human Trafficking and Rape of Children

RAYNE, La. (KPEL News) - An accusation of inappropriate behavior with a minor led to much more heinous allegations against a man in Rayne who now sits in the Acadia Parish Jail.

Acadia Parish Jail, google street view Acadia Parish Jail, google street view loading...

The investigation began on June 28th as deputies with the Acadia Parish Sheriff's Office began looking into the accusation. Investigators say 29-year-old Dustin Pryor allegedly committed five counts of indecent behavior with a juvenile and one count of pornography involving a juvenile. Pryor was then arrested on June 30th and booked into jail.

Then, as the investigation continued, another victim informed authorities of more crimes allegedly committed by Pryor, who now faces additional charges including five counts of First Degree Rape, five counts of Aggravated Crimes Against Nature and one count of Human Trafficking.

The two victims range in age is between 10-16 years old. They both lived in the same household as Pryor, but at different times.

Pryor's total bond has been set at $775,000.00.

Acadia Parish Authorities Looking For Suspect(s) After Shooting Ahead of July 4th Holiday Leaves Crowley, Louisiana Man Dead

18-year-old Tylon Washington of Crowley was killed in the days leading up to July 4th and deputies need your help trying to catch who did it.

Kathy Apartments, Facebook via Crime Stoppers of Acadia Parish Kathy Apartments, Facebook via Crime Stoppers of Acadia Parish loading...

A shooting on July 2nd happened at the Kathy Apartment Complex just west of Crowley. Deputies say they were not made aware of that shooting until the following day when they filed a missing persons report on who they believed was at Kathy Apartments on that Sunday. Deputies say they found Washington dead on the Kathy Apartments grounds.

If you have any information regarding this homicide, you are urged to call the tips line at 337-789-8477 or download our P3 app to report your tip. All callers will remain anonymous and can receive up to a $2,500 cash reward for information leading to an arrest in this case.