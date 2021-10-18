Rayne Man Arrested in Attempted Murder Case

54-year-old Edward M. Harris of Rayne has been booked into the Acadia Parish Jail after he allegedly tried to kill another man earlier this month.

According to a Facebook post from the Rayne Police Department, the incident happened on October 5th when Harris allegedly "tried to intentionally kill or cause serious bodily injury" to the 46-year-old victim. Harris was arrested on Saturday at his home on 7th Street in Rayne after officers had been searching for him since the incident. Authorities believe Harris ran away but came back on the day he was arrested.

