If you're a fan of the TV show Yellowstone, then you've heard of the legendary 6666 Ranch (Four Sixes) in Texas, which is an easy 6 ½ hour drive from Shreveport!

The Four Sixes Ranch is an actual working ranch headquartered in Guthrie, Texas, and is open to visitors.

Yellowstone's inept cowboy Jimmy is sent to the Four Sixes Ranch in season four to learn how to 'cowboy.'

If you watch Yellowstone, then you know that Jimmy Hurdstrom, played by Jefferson White, was sent by John Dutton to the Four Sixes Ranch at the beginning of season four for him to learn all he could about their award-winning horse operation and to become a 'real cowboy.' Since then, Jimmy's plotline and time at the Four Sixes has run parallel to the main storyline at the Yellowstone Ranch. In short, if you were wondering if the Four Sixes was real, it is!

The Four Sixes Ranch has a long and rich history.

The Four Sixes Ranch has a rich history. It was founded in 1870 by Captain Samuel 'Burk' Burnett with 100 head of cattle purchased from a man named Frank Crowley in Denton, TX. The cattle already had the Four Sixes brand when they were purchased in 1868, so Burnett bought the 'brand' as well. The land that the Four Sixes ranch grew from was purchased around 1900 in King County, just outside of Guthrie, TX. Burnett also purchased the Dixon Creek Ranch around the same time in the Texas Panhandle. Today, the Four Sixes Ranch has grown to more than 260,000 acres!

The Four Sixes 'brand' has long been associated with quality.

The Four Sixes brand is associated with outstanding Quarter Horses and Angus cattle and the operation is also known for its land and water conservation efforts, reproductive services, and veterinary services. As pointed out in the TV show, the Four Sixes would be the perfect place for one to learn how to 'cowboy' like Jimmy.

The Four Sixes Ranch is just a 6½ hour drive from Shreveport, LA.

The Four Sixes Ranch horse division welcomes visitors to their facility by appointment. They even have a private airport! Visitors can also access their Supply House where they carry everything a cowboy might need plus a full line of 6666 branded merchandise. Find out more about visiting the Four Sixes here.

You may have heard of the man who just purchased the Four Sixes Ranch as a part of a group.

As if that weren't enough, the ranch's future is in the hands of a man who knows a little something about them... Taylor Sheridan, the co-creator of Yellowstone. Sheridan is a part of an investment group that has reportedly purchased the property. And that's one heck of a property. The three parcels together are nearly twice the size of Chicago and the asking price was a whopping $341.7 million!

