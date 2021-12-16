Full Recap of Louisiana Governor Edwards’ 2021 End of the Year Press Conference

Governor John Bel Edwards addressed the entire state of Louisiana today in his end of the year press conference. The year 2021 brought about some trying times for the state and the governor reflected on the progress made in the face of adversity.

Here is a list of the topics that Louisiana Governor John Bel Edwards covered in his end of the year press conference.

State's progress over 2021

COVID-19 and vaccination numbers

Hurricane recovery efforts

Clean energy efforts

Coastal protection and restoration efforts

Economic development

Infrastructure investments

Key legislation signed

Heroes of the state

Song that sums up 2021 for Louisiana

See the entire recap of Governor Edwards' end of the year press conference via @LouisianaGov on Twitter below.

See the entire press conference from our media partners at KATC-TV3 on Facebook below.

