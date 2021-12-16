Full Recap of Louisiana Governor Edwards’ 2021 End of the Year Press Conference
Governor John Bel Edwards addressed the entire state of Louisiana today in his end of the year press conference. The year 2021 brought about some trying times for the state and the governor reflected on the progress made in the face of adversity.
Here is a list of the topics that Louisiana Governor John Bel Edwards covered in his end of the year press conference.
- State's progress over 2021
- COVID-19 and vaccination numbers
- Hurricane recovery efforts
- Clean energy efforts
- Coastal protection and restoration efforts
- Economic development
- Infrastructure investments
- Key legislation signed
- Heroes of the state
- Song that sums up 2021 for Louisiana
