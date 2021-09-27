College Football Referee Seen Eating Skittles During Game [VIDEO]

Maybe he was just hungry.

A photo and video of a college football referee are making its way around the internet today because he appears to be eating skittles in between plays.

Some fans bases are saying that the game was so boring that he had to do something to entertain himself, or maybe he really was just hungry and had a sweet tooth.

Whatever the case may be, I don't see any harm or foul here, it is actually very entertaining to see this on the field. Does this ref get an endorsement from Skittles? Perhaps he should.