Remembering My Friend Thomas “TD” Smith

Thomas "TD" Smith, Lafayette radio broadcaster and voice of the Louisiana Ice Gators for many years, is dead at 70.

To say that TD's personality was vivacious would be an understatement. He was opinionated, loud, sweet, loving (in his own way) and one hell of a character.

I was Program Director for 97.3 KMDL for a few years before we changed the positioning statement to 97.3 the DAWG. TD was doing the morning show with Kim Canard at that time. The station was doing horribly in the ratings. In an effort to step up the ratings, I thought it would be a good idea to send Kim and TD all around Acadiana. They would cook for folks, do prize patrols, you name it...they did it.

Kim Canard and TD cooking for listeners on Johnston Street in Lafayette

Everybody knew TD. People loved that man. When TD showed up somewhere, it was like Elvis had risen. He was a star. People wanted to talk to him, hug him, hang out with him and most would be sad to see him leave. Now, full transparency, on occasion TD would do or say something to make someone upset. But 99.9% of the time, folks loved him.

TD loved to eat

The last time I spoke to TD was several months ago. It was the weirdest thing. I was working around the house. The garage door was open and my phone was on top of a shoe rack in the garage. I was working out in the yard, in and out of the house, in and out of the garage, I believe I even washed the car by hand that day.

While working, TD came to mind. I was thinking about him and his wife Peggy down in Florida. TD had had some health issues but was doing fine. But, he just came to mind, you know.

All of sudden, from the garage I hear, in this booming voice, "CJ...CJ...you there? CJ! CJJJJJJJJJJ are you there? IT WAS TD, true story. My phone had Facetimed TD. I never Facetime. I couldn't believe it. 'Cause I had just thought of him minutes earlier.

We had the most delightful chat. I got to see his handsome face. Peggy walked in while we were talking and I got to say hello to her as well. Before we ended the call, we told each other "I love you". That was the last time we spoke.

TD and wife Peggy

TD died in his sleep the evening of St. Patrick's Day. Ironically, I spoke of TD that very evening at Patty in the Parc, a Townsquare Media event.

Thomas "TD" Smith was one of a kind. A great dad. A loving husband. And a star personality.

I miss you already TD.

Thomas "TD" Smith

