Report: Napier Listed Among Final Three Candidates for LSU Job

According to a report by OutKick's Glenn Guilbeau, LSU has narrowed their coaching search down to three names and Louisiana's head coach Billy Napier is among them.

With the news of former University of Florida head coach Dan Mullen being fired on Sunday, it seems timely that the other premiere coaching vacancy in the SEC would leak information regarding their final candidates.

In the announcement, Guilbeau said that the decision for LSU could be made either later this week or early next week, so it's worth keeping an eye on in the near future.

According to Guilbeau, the current top choice for the job is Baylor head coach Dave Aranda who has history with the Tigers, serving as their defensive coordinator from 2016-2019 before being hired at Baylor in 2020. Baylor has seen a quick turnaround with Aranda, going from a 2-7 campaign in 2020 to a 9-2 season this year. The Bears out of the Big 12 are currently ranked 9th in the country according to the most recent AP poll.

Napier's name was the second one listed in the report. Louisiana's coach continues to be highly sought-after by big power 5 programs after turning the Ragin' Cajuns into a nationally-ranked team and of the best group of 5 programs in the country. He has already turned down multiple SEC job opportunities, but his name is already being tied to both LSU and Florida per reports.

Louisiana is set to host the Sun Belt Conference Championship Game on Saturday, Dec. 4. If LSU makes their decision either later this week or early next week, it could come before the Cajuns biggest game of the 2021 season.

The last name on the list is another coach of a program in the Big 12: Matt Campbell of Iowa State. The Cyclones have had winning seasons in five of Campbell's six seasons leading the way.

Since the buzz around Napier is growing for both LSU and Florida, CFB Home, a Twitter account affiliated with Fifth Quarter stated that members of the remaining Florida staff and upcoming recruiting class have started following Napier.

This is just an observation, but it seems like Napier is at the center of discussions for both of these programs. If Guilbeau is correct and the LSU hire happens within the next week, it will clear up a lot about the future of the Ragin' Cajuns head coach.

TACKLE THESE: Check Out the Best Uniforms In Each NFL Team's History