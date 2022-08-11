Reports of Man Exposing Himself to Women Around LSU Lakes

If you walk around the LSU lakes beware -- there's apparently a man walking around showing women things they'd rather not see.

Baton Rouge police have received several reports over the last several weeks of a man exposing himself to women in the lakes area.

One victim who spoke to Baton Rouge TV station WBRZ said that the man flagged her down near East Lakeshore and Lake Hills Parkway.

"I had gotten off my bike and was taking pictures of a bird. This African-American guy comes by in a bluish kind of four-door car and he pulls up and says he was looking for East Boyd Avenue," she said.

Of course, the woman thought the request for help seemed harmless and offered to help him.

"And I was like, 'here I'll show you the map,' and as I was walking to the car, his car was low, and I could see into the driver side where he was sitting and he was exposing himself, while he was whatever--playing--and I was like oh my God gross and I just ran to my bike."

Another victim told a very similar story of a man in a blue Nissan asking for directions. That incident happened just a few blocks away from the aforementioned one.

The Baton Rouge Police Department even received one complaint from a woman who says the man grabbed her backside.

The description given by the victims has been a bit varied. Sometimes the man is on foot and sometimes in a blue or grey sedan. Age has been a bit hard to determine.

"He looked more like a baby face," one victim said.

Bottom line, stay vigilant if you do frequent the areas around the lakes. Police are urging anyone with sightings of this man to contact them. You can call BRPD at (225) 389-2000.