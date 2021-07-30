Representative Sean Casten Raps to “Fergalicious” About Climate Change

Was that rapper Eminem on the House floor? No, it wasn't Eminem, that was U. S. Representative Sean Casten, a Democrat from Chicago. He rapped on the House floor Wednesday in an attempt to call attention to climate change. The "F to the E to the R to the C", said Casten when referring to the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission during his speech. People didn't really know what to think when the Representative dropped the speech to Fergie's hit "Fergalicious". He literally brought the House down.

Wonder what climate activist Fergie thought of the performance? Rep. Casten presented his bill related to the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) in song, calling the nation's hot summer a "hot FERC summer".

I rise to continue our celebration of hot FERC summer. As climate activist Fergie would certainly say, the FERC-alicious definition is to make our planet cooler. -U.S. Rep. Sean Casten

Having a well-air-conditioned home when it’s ‘hot, hot,’ that’s FERC-alicious, getting your electricity from the lowest cost reliable source - FERC-alicious. An electric transmission system that keeps everything from electric vehicles to steel mills running with zero-carbon electricity, FERC-alicious. -U.S. Rep. Sean Casten

Just over a week ago, Rep. Casten kicked off #HotFERCSummer.

#HotFERCSummer is a celebration of our nation’s regulatory body that has helped us achieve our clean energy goals so far and one that we need to make sure that [President Joe Biden] nominates a new commissioner so it can stay at its full strength. -U.S. Rep. Sean Casten

Rep. Casten concluded, “And now I yield back so I can go work on my fitness.