41-Year-Old ‘Rookie of the Year’ Threw Out First Pitch for Cubs [Video]

Thomas Ian Nicholas, who played Henry Rowengartner in Rookie of the Year, was on site for the Chicago Cubs home game, and even threw out the first pitch, which fans loved!

Nicholas came to fame in the 1993 hit movie Rookie of the Year. He went on to star in the American Pie series as an adult.

In case you forgot what the movie was about, here's the synopsis from IMDb:

When an accident miraculously gives a boy an incredibly powerful pitching arm, he becomes a major league pitcher for the Chicago Cubs.

Along with Nicholas, the movie also stars Gary Busey as Chet "Rocket" Steadman, the always hilarious Daniel Stern as Phil Brickma, the Cubs pitching coach, and an uncredited, always amazing John Candy as the Cubs radio broadcaster.

A little sidenote - Daniel Stern also directed this movie.

And just so you can relive it again, here's a supercut of the running joke throughout the movie...all of the mispronunciations of Rowengartner by the Cubs manager Martinella.

Now that you remember the movie and who Henry Rullenverter is, just know that Rosenburger is now all grown up. Thomas Ian Nicholas is now 41 year's old.

That didn't stop him from not only attending the Cubs home game Thursday (April 21), but he threw out the first pitch in true Ravinbuser fashion. He wore a jersey with his character's namesake, and even pulled the ball back, holding it there, while slowly turning his head to look at the ball before the actual pitch.

As much as we'd all have loved to see a 103 mph fastball come flying out, it was a regular throw that landed safely in the mascot's mitt.

All in all, this was a great little piece of nostalgia not only for Cubs fans, but fans of the movie as well.