Rudy Giuliani Singing His Heart Out on TV

Last night was a very interesting time on the show "The Masked Singer" as one singer who was unmasked is no stranger to the political world.

Former lawyer, who was the Mayor of New York City, Rudy Guiliani was revealed as the masked singer.

Comedian Ken Jeong and singer Robin Thicke, two of the panelists of the show were so stunned they walked off stage, apparently in protest.

While it wasn't the best singing job in the whole world, I think if I had been on the panel trying to guess, I think I would have figured out it was Rudy. I find he has a very distinctive voice.

Most of you likely would have had a similar experience as he has been in the political spotlight for decades. Whether you love him or hate him, many people do admire the man for the way he brought the city of New York and our country together following the terrorist attacks on the Twin Towers on September 11, 2001.

Here is Ken Jeong walking off: