Boris Braggs, 44, of Ruston, an elementary school teacher and pastor, was sentenced Nov. 10 to 10 years in federal prison for trying to arrange sex with someone he believed was a 15-year-old girl, prosecutors announced Wednesday. The girl was an undercover law enforcement agent.

U.S. District Judge Terry A. Doughty imposed the sentence. A federal grand jury indicted Braggs on Oct. 15, 2025, three weeks after his arrest in Monroe. He pleaded guilty in June.

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How long is Boris Braggs’ prison sentence?

Braggs pleaded guilty on June 22 to attempted coercion and enticement of a minor in criminal sexual activity. The sentence is 120 months in federal prison, followed by 10 years of supervised release.

Ten years is the minimum sentence the federal statute allows for that offense.

What did the grand jury charge Boris Braggs with?

The indictment, filed Oct. 15, 2025, in the Monroe Division of the Western District of Louisiana, charged one count under 18 U.S.C. § 2422(b). It accused Braggs of using a facility of interstate commerce to attempt to persuade, induce, entice, and coerce a minor into prostitution and sexual activity.

The indictment ties that activity to Louisiana’s law against computer-aided solicitation of a minor. It also carried a forfeiture notice covering any property used to commit the offense and any proceeds traceable to it.

A court minute from the same day lists his case among the grand jury’s open indictments. It marks him as already in federal custody.

How did the Monroe undercover sting work?

The FBI and Louisiana State Police ran a joint online operation in Monroe on Sept. 24, 2025. It targeted people soliciting sex from underage girls in exchange for money.

Agents posted an ad on a website used for escort services. The ad used age-regressed photographs and said an adult woman and her “mini” were in town.

Braggs texted the number in the ad. Local arrest reporting put his first message at 4:09 p.m.

An agent posing as the adult woman told him the “mini” was 15. Braggs kept going. He asked for photos of the minor, then communicated directly with an agent posing as a 15-year-old.

The messages covered sexual acts he wanted performed, requests for photos, prices for specific acts, and plans to meet.

What happened when Braggs showed up?

Braggs agreed to meet at a motel parking lot in Monroe and said he would arrive in a truck. Officers arrested him when he got there.

Agents later analyzed a cell phone seized from him and recovered the messages. State police booked him into the Ouachita Parish Correctional Center after the arrest.

Where did Braggs work?

At the time of his arrest, Braggs was a fourth-grade math teacher at Robinson Elementary School in Monroe. He also worked as a pastor. Neither the federal release nor local reports name his church.

After the arrest, Ouachita Parish Schools said the incident happened off campus and was not school-related. The district said he would not be allowed on campus. The federal release does not address his current employment status.

Who investigated and prosecuted the case?

The FBI and Louisiana State Police investigated. U.S. Attorney Zachary A. Keller announced the sentence, and Assistant U.S. Attorney Earl M. Campbell prosecuted the case.

The case falls under Project Safe Childhood, a Justice Department initiative launched in May 2006 to fight child sexual exploitation and abuse. U.S. Attorneys’ Offices lead the effort, along with the Criminal Division’s Child Exploitation and Obscenity Section.

State police ask the public to report suspicious activity through the anonymous online form linked at la-safe.org.