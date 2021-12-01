Saints Fans React to Taysom Hill Getting the Start at Quarterback Against Cowboys

Now that it is officially "Taysom Time" in New Orleans, Saints fans everywhere are reacting to the news that Hill will get the start against the Dallas Cowboys. See what members of the #WhoDatNation and other NFL fans are saying on social media.

Can Taysom Hill be the guy to break the Saints three-game losing streak? New Orleans fans are sure hoping so, now that he will officially be getting the start on Thursday Night Football against the Dallas Cowboys.

The good news for the Saints is that Hill actually has a winning record as the starter in New Orleans.

See what people are saying about Hill getting the nod on Twitter below.

Let's be straight-up. The Saints offense has not been good in the past few games that have resulted in losses. Blame it on an injured stall of running backs, blame it on the banged-up offensive line, blame it on Sean Payton's play calling. There are plenty of ways to point the blame for the Saints disappointing performance over the past month.

But with Taysom Hill getting the QB1 spot for the matchup with the Cowboys, it seems like the #WhoDatNation is happy to see a change at the position. Kudos to Trevor Siemian who was not completely awful and at some points, showed glimpses of greatness.

Now it's really "Taysom Time" and if the Saints have any hopes of grabbing the Wild Card, the positive momentum has to begin in this game against the Cowboys.