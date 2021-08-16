Saints Release Three Players, Prince Amukamara One of Them

The New Orleans Saints have released three players following Saturday's preseason opener against the Baltimore Ravens in which the team lost 17-14.

According to ESPN's Mike Triplett, the Saints released veteran CB Prince Amukamara before walk-through practice on Sunday. The 32-year-old had been signed early in training camp after spending last season on the Arizona Cardinals practice squad.

Earlier in the day, the team released DE/LB Noah Spence and undrafted rookie RB Stevie Scott III.

The 27-year-old Spence had spent the last two seasons in The Big Easy but suffered season-ending injuries without seeing any game action in both years.

A once-promising pass rusher, Spence had 5.5 sacks in his rookie season with Tampa Bay in 2016. He has struggled with injuries since.

Scott, a rookie running back out of Indiana, did not see any playing time against the Ravens on offense or special teams.

He was competing in a crowded position that includes Alvin Kamara, Latavius Murray, Devonta Freeman, Dwayne Washington and Tony Jones, Jr.

The Saints still have to make two more cuts to the roster as the team is required to trim the roster each week of the preseason.