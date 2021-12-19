Santa’s Home Valued At Over $1 Million By Zillow.com [PHOTOS]

If Santa ever wants to retire and move south for the winter, according to Zillow he could get a pretty penny for his house and the nearby Elf Village.

According to the website, Santa's 2,500 sq ft house was built in the early 1800s and was last remodeled in 2013. It sits on 25 acres tucked deep in an undisclosed location of the North Pole.

Property Features:

  • Multiple 150 sqft Cottages
  • Santa’s Toy Workshop
  • Reindeer Stables
  • Sleigh Parking Garage

Photos of Santa's House:

