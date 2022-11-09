Sarah Huckabee Sanders Elected Governor In Arkansas

A former White House staff member has been elected as Governor in the state of Arkansas.

Sarah Huckabee Sanders, the White House Press Secretary from 2017 to 2019, has won the race for the Governorship of Arkansas. She will now take up a position that had been held by her farther, Mike Huckabee, from 1996 to 2007.

The Republican Huckabee Sanders earned nearly twice as much of the vote as her next closest challenger, Democrat Chris Jones. The challenger Jones is identified as a nuclear engineer and ordained Baptist minister.

Sarah Sanders Fields Reporters' Questions At The White House Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images loading...

Huckabee Sanders will replace another Republican as Governor of the state, term-limited Governor Asa Hutchinson. The current Governor has held that position since 2015.

According to Huckabee Sanders, she ran a quiet campaign, focusing on the economics of Arkansas voters. She also told reporters on election day that she wanted to "unite" Arkansas voters. While also pledging to pursue tax cuts in the state.

Press Secretary Sarah Sanders Holds Daily Briefing At The White House Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images loading...

Huckabee Sanders just turned 40-years-old in August, and was born in Hope, Arkansas. She grew up in the state, and graduated from Little Rock Central High School. She attended college at Ouachita Baptist University in Arkadelphia, Arkansas where she earned a degree in political science.

As she broke into politics, she worked on her father's campaigns, worked on George W. Bush's campaign, and eventually made her way into Donald Trump's 2016 campaign. During the campaign she worked as a senior advisor on communications. That role eventually led to her roles as the Deputy Press Secretary, and Press Secretary, inside the White House.

12 Kids Have Disappeared In Louisiana Since August 1st, 2022