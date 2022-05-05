Scan Your Scratch-Off and Lotto Tickets With Louisiana Lottery App to See if You’ve Won

Maybe you already knew about this, but did you know you can scan your scratch-off and Lotto tickets with the Louisiana Lottery app to make sure you have or haven't won anything?

Scan Tickets With Louisiana Lottery App

How many stories have you heard about people throwing away winning Lottery tickets thinking they haven't won, only to have someone grab it to double-check it to find it's a winner?

Each year, there are billions...yes billions of dollars in unclaimed lottery prizes according to money.cnn.com.

From money.cnn.com -

"Unclaimed prizes range from $31 million for a ticket purchased in Queens, New York in August of 2006, to $77 million for a winning ticket purchased in Georgia in June 2011. The oldest unclaimed ticket is a $68 million winner purchased in New York on Christmas Eve of 2002."

Losing a ticket or a scratch-off is one thing, but many times Lotto players actually have a winning ticket but don't realize it.

If you're a casual player of Louisiana Lottery scratch-off tickets, Powerball, Lotto, etc sometimes, it can be a little confusing to figure out if you've won anything or not.

Especially with scratch-off tickets.

Even if you've been lucky enough to win something and you know you've won, it can be hard to believe it and you second yourself.

The last thing you want happening is to go to a place that sells Lotto and scratch-offs thinking you've won something, getting your hope up the whole time, just to have the clerk scan your tickets and tell you that you haven't won anything.

Well, there's a simple way to avoid all of this and be 100% certain if you have a winning ticket.

Download the Louisiana Lottery app and you can scan your own tickets, Lotto or scratch-offs, to know for sure if you've won anything.

If you're scanning a scratch-off, don't scan the barcode on the ticket, scratch the bottom of the ticket and scan that barcode instead.

Magically boom! No guesswork, no more "I think I won something". You'll know definitively one way or the other.

Again, maybe you were already hip to this, but most casual players probably aren't familiar with this feature.

Good luck to ya!