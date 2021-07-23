Seagull Smashes Into Girl’s Face While on Carnival Ride [VIDEO]

This isn't what you want to happen to you when on this ride.

A teenage girl on an amusement park ride had a seagull smash into her face while she and a friend were being propelled into the air on this ride.

Twitter via abc7ny

The bird smashes directly into her face, but she was able to remove the bird in mid-flight. As you will see below, the bird flew away and the girl was in utter shock.

Look, these rides are scary enough, but to add a bird smashing into your face while you're being thrown into the air---NOPE!!

Twitter via ABC7NY

The lesson here, the next time you're on one of these rides while at a carnival, keep all eyes open because you never know what's coming your way!