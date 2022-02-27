This morning, Mike and Chad talked about going back to high school and what was the most popular car sold the year they graduated from high school.

Then they got the listeners involved by having them send them a message on the Gator 99.5 mobile app and see when they graduated from high school and then they told them on the air what the most popular car sold the year you graduated from High School.

Mike Soileau graduated in 1990 from LaGrange high school in Lake Charles. The most popular car that was sold that year was the Honda Accord with over 400,000 vehicles sold according to Car and Driver magazine.

Chad Austin graduated from Sam Houston High School in Moss Bluff in 1999. The most popular car that was sold that year was the Toyota Camry with over 448,000 vehicles sold.

Most of them may be in the junkyard right now but who knows, some you can roll for over 300,000 miles.

According to Car and Driver, here is a list of all the cars that were the most popular the year you graduated from high school starting with 1978. Here is the list so that you can see which one was the most popular the year you graduated.

From 1978 to 1981, the Oldsmobile Cutlass was the most popular.

1982 -- Ford Escort

1983 -- Oldsmobile Cutlass Supreme

1984 and 1985 -- Chevy Cavalier

1986 --Chevy Celebrity

1987 and 1988 -- Ford Escort

1989, 1990, and 1991 --- Honda Accord

1992 to 1996 -- Ford Taurus

1997 to 2000 --- Toyota Camry

2001---- Honda Accord

2002 --- 2021 Toyota Camry

So it's safe to say that the Toyota Camry is the big winner since 1978. So what kind of vehicle did you have in high school? We bet you were the proudest person ever to have your own wheels no matter what it was.