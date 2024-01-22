Crowley, LA (KPEL News) - Deputies with the Acadia Parish Sheriff's Department seized 24 pounds of methamphetamines that were being transported in the city of Crowley, Louisiana.

On Friday, January 19, 2024, officials confirmed that the drugs were being moved and were able to detain the suspect, identified as 34-year-old Gilbert Joseph of Crowley.

During a search of his vehicle, they discovered the large amount of meth that has a street value of more than $200,000.

meth bust Courtesy Acadia Parish Sheriff's Department

Meth is a central nervous system stimulant that comes in crystal, pill, powder, or paste form. An ounce of meth on the streets costs $150 to $300.

Wallethub published a list of the states with the highest drug use, and Louisiana ranked #4 overall in the country behind New Mexico, West Virginia, and Washington, DC. The state falls at #3 for drug use and addiction alone.

In 2021, the National Survey on Drug Use and Health reported that more than 16.8 million people aged 12 or older had used methamphetamine at least once in their lives. It's one of the most commonly misused drugs in the world.

Joseph, Gilbert Courtesy Acadia Parish Sheriff's Department

Joseph has been charged with:

Possession with intent to distribute methamphetamines.

Possession of a firearm in the presence of a controlled dangerous substance.

Possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Possession of legend drugs.

Illegal window tint.

Acadia Parish Sheriff K.P. Gibson applauded the work of his department and their efforts to alleviate the drug issue:

This is a large amount of Methamphetamines that was intended for the streets of our parish. I appreciate the work of our deputies as we continue to battle this continuous problem.

Joseph was booked into the Acadia Parish Jail with bond pending.