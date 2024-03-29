Several Texas Truck Stops Appear on Viral ‘Do Not Stop Here’ List

DALLAS, Texas (KPEL News) - There is a growing concern about crime waves and mass theft all around the country, and there is apparently a rising concern about crime at truck stops for drivers carrying a lot of cargo.

According to a "Do Not Stop" list that is floating around the Internet, there are several truck stops in Texas that truck drivers are being advised to avoid.

According to an author at the website Boing Boing, they "spotted it on Reddit's 'Mildly Interesting' sub, where it's apparently a regular repost."

Heading over to the post on Reddit, the comments are quick to explain why such a list would be out there.

"It's for theft (organized theft) of High Value Loads, like a trailer full of cigarette cartons," one of the folks there explained. "Sometimes the theft starts with a corrupt employee at the weigh stations who ask 'what's in the load.' Smart drivers tell them it's 'sealed,' or 'not your concern' if they feel froggy."

"[M]any of the Love's and Pilot travel centers have HUGE lots for overnight parking," another said. "So you have a collection of drivers - usually trying to grab some rest. It's one thing to steal an item from a store, it's another level to get a full trailer load."

Where Are Texas' "Do Not Stop" Location?

There are a lot of locations on the list that are located in Texas - particularly in the Dallas and Houston areas.

Here's the list:

FLYING J #729

1-45 Exit 64 & Richey Rd

Houston, TX 77090

LOVE'S #913

1-20 Exit 472

Dallas, TX 75241

TA DALLAS SOUTH #5078

1-20 & 1-635 Exit 472

Dallas, TX 75241

LOVE'S #315

Loop 610 Exit 24

Houston, TX 77013

PILOT TRAVEL CENTER #375

1-610 & US 90E Exit 24A

Houston, TX 77013

LOVE'S #294

1-20 Exit 466

Dallas, TX 75232

FLYING J#726

1-20 Exit 472

Dallas, TX 75241

FLYING J #727

Hwy 281 & FM 1925

Edinburg, TX 78539

LOVE'S #419

1-45 Exit 50

Houston, TX 77009

PILOT TRAVEL CENTER #433

1-20 Exit 470

Dallas, TX 75241

LOVE'S #927

Hwy 12 Loop Exit Grauwyler Rd

Irving. TX 75061

FLYING J #1057

1305 Pasadena Freeway

Pasadena, TX 77506

LOVE'S # 327

Hwy 77 Exit FM 1898

Kingsville, TX 78363

LOVE'S #946

1-10 Exit 583

San Antonio, TX 78244

PETRO SAN ANTONIO #6305

1-10 Exit 581 at Ackerman Rd

San Antonio. TX 78219

To be clear, cargo thefts are up across the country, which is why a list like this gets circulated. What typically leads to a place ending up on a list like this are multiple reports of partially stolen or completely hijacked loads. These high-value loads can be worth a lot in terms of whatever the cargo may be, and organized crime rings would love to take advantage of such a haul.

Truck drivers can protect their high-value loads by implementing several security measures.

Firstly, they should carefully plan their routes, opting for well-lit and secure roads whenever possible. Utilizing GPS tracking systems allows for real-time monitoring of the truck's location, deterring theft and aiding in recovery efforts if necessary.

Drivers should maintain constant communication with their dispatchers and report any suspicious activity immediately. Investing in security devices such as locks, seals, and alarms for the truck and trailer adds an extra layer of protection. Conducting thorough pre-trip inspections to ensure the integrity of the cargo area and performing regular safety checks during stops are essential.

Lastly, drivers should adhere to strict protocols for accessing and securing the load, minimizing the risk of unauthorized access or tampering. By implementing these strategies, truck drivers can significantly reduce the likelihood of theft and safeguard their high-value loads.