Several Texas Truck Stops Appear on Viral ‘Do Not Stop Here’ List
DALLAS, Texas (KPEL News) - There is a growing concern about crime waves and mass theft all around the country, and there is apparently a rising concern about crime at truck stops for drivers carrying a lot of cargo.
According to a "Do Not Stop" list that is floating around the Internet, there are several truck stops in Texas that truck drivers are being advised to avoid.
According to an author at the website Boing Boing, they "spotted it on Reddit's 'Mildly Interesting' sub, where it's apparently a regular repost."
Heading over to the post on Reddit, the comments are quick to explain why such a list would be out there.
"It's for theft (organized theft) of High Value Loads, like a trailer full of cigarette cartons," one of the folks there explained. "Sometimes the theft starts with a corrupt employee at the weigh stations who ask 'what's in the load.' Smart drivers tell them it's 'sealed,' or 'not your concern' if they feel froggy."
"[M]any of the Love's and Pilot travel centers have HUGE lots for overnight parking," another said. "So you have a collection of drivers - usually trying to grab some rest. It's one thing to steal an item from a store, it's another level to get a full trailer load."
Where Are Texas' "Do Not Stop" Location?
There are a lot of locations on the list that are located in Texas - particularly in the Dallas and Houston areas.
Here's the list:
FLYING J #729
1-45 Exit 64 & Richey Rd
Houston, TX 77090
LOVE'S #913
1-20 Exit 472
Dallas, TX 75241
TA DALLAS SOUTH #5078
1-20 & 1-635 Exit 472
Dallas, TX 75241
LOVE'S #315
Loop 610 Exit 24
Houston, TX 77013
PILOT TRAVEL CENTER #375
1-610 & US 90E Exit 24A
Houston, TX 77013
LOVE'S #294
1-20 Exit 466
Dallas, TX 75232
FLYING J#726
1-20 Exit 472
Dallas, TX 75241
FLYING J #727
Hwy 281 & FM 1925
Edinburg, TX 78539
LOVE'S #419
1-45 Exit 50
Houston, TX 77009
PILOT TRAVEL CENTER #433
1-20 Exit 470
Dallas, TX 75241
LOVE'S #927
Hwy 12 Loop Exit Grauwyler Rd
Irving. TX 75061
FLYING J #1057
1305 Pasadena Freeway
Pasadena, TX 77506
LOVE'S # 327
Hwy 77 Exit FM 1898
Kingsville, TX 78363
LOVE'S #946
1-10 Exit 583
San Antonio, TX 78244
PETRO SAN ANTONIO #6305
1-10 Exit 581 at Ackerman Rd
San Antonio. TX 78219
To be clear, cargo thefts are up across the country, which is why a list like this gets circulated. What typically leads to a place ending up on a list like this are multiple reports of partially stolen or completely hijacked loads. These high-value loads can be worth a lot in terms of whatever the cargo may be, and organized crime rings would love to take advantage of such a haul.
Truck drivers can protect their high-value loads by implementing several security measures.
Firstly, they should carefully plan their routes, opting for well-lit and secure roads whenever possible. Utilizing GPS tracking systems allows for real-time monitoring of the truck's location, deterring theft and aiding in recovery efforts if necessary.
Drivers should maintain constant communication with their dispatchers and report any suspicious activity immediately. Investing in security devices such as locks, seals, and alarms for the truck and trailer adds an extra layer of protection. Conducting thorough pre-trip inspections to ensure the integrity of the cargo area and performing regular safety checks during stops are essential.
Lastly, drivers should adhere to strict protocols for accessing and securing the load, minimizing the risk of unauthorized access or tampering. By implementing these strategies, truck drivers can significantly reduce the likelihood of theft and safeguard their high-value loads.
