BATON ROUGE, La. (KPEL News) - LSU Tiger and NBA legend Shaquille O'Neal is launching his first Louisiana location of his restaurant "Big Chicken."

Shaq was a force at LSU under Head Basketball Coach Dale Brown. Over his 90-game college career, he averaged 21.6 points per game and 13.5 rebounds per game, according to sports-reference.com. Shaq has also been a force in the business world. According to vettedbiz.com, he owns a total of 50 brands. One of those brands is "Big Chicken," which gains high praise from the website:

Big Chicken has the potential to be his most successful business to date. Chicken Sandwich restaurants have been a cultural awakening and Shaq has the fast casual experience and celebrity endorsement power to make it a major brand. JRS Hospitality and ABG will also be major players to help ensure its success.

Started in 2018, "Big Chicken" just recently opened its first Texas location in Houston as part of its quick expansion across the country with locations in Arizona, California, Florida, Illinois, Maryland, Missouri, New York, Nevada, Tennessee and Washington.

What is on the Menu at 'Big Chicken?'

The menu at "Big Chicken" features several chicken sandwiches such as the "Big & Sloppy" (featuring mac n' cheese), the "Big Aristotle" (featuring bacon), and the Crispy Chicken Grilled Cheese. There's also chicken tenders, sliders, salads, and other sides to choose.

Where in Louisiana Will 'Big Chicken' be Located?

The business is set to open in Baton Rouge’s “The Hollywood Casino” on 1717 River Road in the Summer of 2023, according to KLFY.com!

Looks like I'm going to have to make a trip to Baton Rouge very soon!

