Shooting at a Fourth of July Parade in Highland Park, Illinois

UPDATE:

Officials now say 6 people have died, and 24 people have been injured.

UPDATE:

Officials say 19 people were hospitalized and five people have died as a result of today's shooting.

ORIGINAL:

Several people are believed to have died after a shooting that happened at a Fourth of July parade in Highland Park, Illinois according to multiple sources.

While they are not sure of the number of deaths, they do say that multiple people have been shot. Currently, police are saying there is still an active shooter presence.

A canine has been called in to track down the perpetrator, who some believe could be shooting from a rooftop.

Highland Park is a suburb of Chicago, about 25 miles north of the city.

State Representative Bob Morgan of Illinois says multiple people have been shot.

You can see people reacting and running as the shots rang out: