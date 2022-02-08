Cody Pierson of Lafayette is now behind bars after an argument with another man ended in Pierson allegedly shooting him.

Lafayette Police say the incident happened on Monday in a parking lot of a business located in the 300 block of South Pierce Street. Officers say they found the 40-year-old victim lying in the parking lot suffering from a gunshot wound just before 10:00 a.m. An ambulance then took him to a local hospital where he is in critical but stable condition.

Lafayette Police Department, Facebook

Investigators say the victim and Pierson were arguing in the parking lot when Pierson allegedly took out a handgun and shot him before running away. Pierson was caught later in the day, charged and booked into the Lafayette Parish Correctional Center for attempted second degree murder and illegal carrying of weapons.

