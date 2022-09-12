The Rayne Police Department reported a double shooting in the city on Sunday afternoon that sent both individuals to the hospital.

The shooting happened on the 600 block of Crandal Avenue.

Police said the two victims were transported to an area hospital with moderate injuries.

The investigation remains under investigation and more information will be released once it becomes available.

This wasn't the only criminal news out of the Frog Capital over the weekend.

On Friday, September 9, at 11:24 pm, Rayne Police responded to the 800 block of Margaret Street regarding a home invasion in progress.

Officers would arrest 31-year-old Eric Arnaud on one count of home invasion.

Arnaud is accused of forcing entry through the locked front door of a residence and then attacking multiple people in the residence with a stool.

He would flee the home but was later apprehended within blocks of the crime scene by officers.

Arnaud was booked into the Acadia Parish Jail.