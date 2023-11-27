UPDATE: The shelter-in-place order at Lafayette High School has been lifted. See our original story below.

LAFAYETTE, La. (KPEL News) - A shooting around noon on Monday left a man in critical condition, and Lafayette police are seeking answers.

The Lafayette Police Department received a call just before noon on Monday regarding a shooting in progress near the 200 block of Felicie Drive. When they arrived at the scene, they found one victim located at a home in the area.

Get our free mobile app

The victim was suffering from a gunshot wound. He was transported to a local hospital and is listed in critical condition. Investigators, meanwhile, are working the scene and trying to develop any leads they can in the case.

The black gun (pistol) on a dark background close up. Isolate. asobov loading...

Lafayette High School was put into "Shelter in Place" status as a result of the nearby shooting, though no one from the school is suspected to be involved.

Anyone with information related to this incident is asked to contact the Lafayette Police Department or Lafayette Crime Stopper at (337) 232-TIPS (8477). You can also contact Lafayette Crime Stoppers by downloading the P3 TIPS Mobile App or by dialing **TIPS (**8477) on your mobile device. All callers remain anonymous.

This is a developing story, and the KPEL News Team is working to provide additional coverage for Acadiana. Updates will be shared as they become available, so download the KPEL News app via Google Play or in the App Store and subscribe to breaking news alerts to get the latest information sent directly to your mobile device.

You can also use the KPEL app to submit a news tip, share a traffic update, or chat directly with our on-air team.

Be sure to bookmark our latest site, wearelafayette.net, where we provide more local news coverage as well as lifestyle and community features.

To report errors, omissions, or other concerns regarding the content above, send emails to news@kpel965.com.