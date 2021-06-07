The peace was broken in Breaux Bridge as shots were fired Sunday afternoon.

The Breaux Bridge Police Department was called out to an apartment complex on Margaret Street yesterday after someone complained about shots being fired.

Assistant Chief Terry Latiolais says, via a press release, that they arrested three women after a traffic stop in that area.

Imagine that you are in Breaux Bridge, enjoying the peace of that beautiful city when shots ring out at 2 o'clock in the afternoon.

Latiolais is being very tight-lipped about all of the circumstances surrounding the case although he says there was no one injured.

The following is a list of the women, and the charges they are facing:

Courtesy Breaux Bridge PD

Marshelle Davis (23 from Orange, TX):

Three counts of Principle to Assault by Drive-By Shooting

One Count to Aggravated Assault with a Firearm

One Count of Principal to Aggravated Criminal Damage to Property

Markeisha Guidry (23 from Lafayette):

Three counts of Principle to Assault by Drive-By Shooting

One Count to Aggravated Assault with a Firearm

One Count of Principal to Aggravated Criminal Damage to Property

Lerneisha Stevenson (38 from Lafayette)

Three counts of Principle to Assault by Drive-By Shooting

One Count to Aggravated Assault with a Firearm

One Count of Principal to Aggravated Criminal Damage to Property

One Count of Illegal Use of a Dangerous Weapon

All three were booked into the St. Martin Parish Correctional Center.