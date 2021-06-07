Shots Ring Out in Breaux Bridge, 3 Women Arrested
The peace was broken in Breaux Bridge as shots were fired Sunday afternoon.
The Breaux Bridge Police Department was called out to an apartment complex on Margaret Street yesterday after someone complained about shots being fired.
Assistant Chief Terry Latiolais says, via a press release, that they arrested three women after a traffic stop in that area.
Latiolais is being very tight-lipped about all of the circumstances surrounding the case although he says there was no one injured.
The following is a list of the women, and the charges they are facing:
Marshelle Davis (23 from Orange, TX):
- Three counts of Principle to Assault by Drive-By Shooting
- One Count to Aggravated Assault with a Firearm
- One Count of Principal to Aggravated Criminal Damage to Property
Markeisha Guidry (23 from Lafayette):
- Three counts of Principle to Assault by Drive-By Shooting
- One Count to Aggravated Assault with a Firearm
- One Count of Principal to Aggravated Criminal Damage to Property
Lerneisha Stevenson (38 from Lafayette)
- Three counts of Principle to Assault by Drive-By Shooting
- One Count to Aggravated Assault with a Firearm
- One Count of Principal to Aggravated Criminal Damage to Property
- One Count of Illegal Use of a Dangerous Weapon
All three were booked into the St. Martin Parish Correctional Center.