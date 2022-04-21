Should Drunk Drivers Have to Pay Child Support if They Kill a Parent? This State Thinks So

A Chattanooga police officer's death inspired legislation that would not only enhance the punishment for drunk driving but also would give much needed money to the victim's children.

In 2019, Nicholas Galinger was killed as a drunk driver - Janet Hinds - struck him as he was inspecting a manhole and fled the scene, according to the Associated Press. Galinger was a rookie on the force living his dream of becoming a police officer and was a father of two, according to his obituary..

Hinds was sentenced earlier this year to 11 years in prison for hit-and-run.

Tennessee state representative, Republican Mark Hall - a father himself - filed House Bill 1834 that states "if a defendant is convicted of vehicular homicide due to intoxication or aggravated vehicular homicide and the victim of the offense was the parent of a minor child, then the sentencing court must order the defendant to pay restitution in the form of child maintenance to each of the victim’s children until each child reaches 18 years of age and has graduated from high school."

Well, the Tennessee General Assembly - both the House and the Senate - has passed the bill, which has been amended to include the name of Galinger's children according to CBS46.com. All that's waiting for the bill to become law is for Tennessee Governor Bill Lee's signature.

Would you be supportive of a bill like this becoming law in Louisiana? In a state that is known for partying - and unfortunately for drunk drivers who rack up multiple DWI's by themselves - maybe this kind of legislation could help.

10 Things You Can Send to Our Troops

7 Tips to Keep From Being Distracted While Driving