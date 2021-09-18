You Have to See The New Dixie Maze Built in Honor of Drew Brees

Do you smell that? Yes, we are all smelling the pumpkin spice take over Shreveport-Bossier. Some of us are eager to do all the fall things.

It's no secret that if you're in Shreveport-Bossier and you want to have fall fun and take a really cute "It's Fall Y'all" photo you go to Dixie Maze.

andrearenata, Thinkstock

For several years now Dixie Maze has been the attraction for all things Halloween and fall. Want to visit a pumpkin patch? Dixie Maze is the place to visit.

Want to get scared out of your mind? There is a haunting that takes over Dixie Maze. Want to get lost? You can get lost in a massive maze here in Shreveport. The best part is that Dixie Maze switches it up every year.

The corn maze is always epic at Dixie Maze.

We never know what direction they will go in and this year, we are all standing up clapping. One of Louisiana's most celebrated athletes is getting the nod that we all feel he deserves. This year you'll be lost in a maze that has a massive number 9 and a fleur-de-lis along with a big "THANKS" to the legendary Drew Brees.

Provided by Dixie maze

Want to see how they pulled it off? Dixie Maze takes us behind the scenes check out the video below.

The reactions to this year's theme weren't mixed. It doesn't matter if you're a Saint's fan or not, people all over the Ark-La-Tex are loving the theme.

You can be one of the first to jump in on the corn maze action. Tickets are already on sale and you can get lost as early as September 25th. Click here for tickets.

Dixie Maze is located at 9596 Sentell Rd, Shreveport, LA 71107.

