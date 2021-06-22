Shreveport Mudbugs Win the NAHL Robertson Cup

For the second time in three seasons, the Shreveport Mudbugs are your NAHL National Champions.

It's not easy to win the grand prize in the NAHL. Of course, you must finish the season with a record worthy of the playoffs. The Shreveport Mudbugs certainly did that, securing the #1 seed in the South division one month before the playoffs began. However, once you secure your spot, you must win not one, but two best-of-five playoff series. The Mudbugs lost their very first playoff game this season to the Amarillo Bulls, then won six straight to top the Bulls and the Wichita Falls Warriors.

When the dust settled on the first two rounds, the Mudbugs found themselves in Blaine, MN, representing the South Division.

From there, things in this league get even stranger, with the Robertson Cup semi-finals and championship taking place over the course of four days. That's right, the third round is trimmed down to a best-of-three series, and the championship decided on the following Tuesday.

Your Shreveport Mudbugs dominated the Maine, Nordiques in round three, winning two-of-two games convincingly to seal their spot in the Robertson Cup Championship.

Tonight, in a winner-take-all game against the defending Robertson Cup Champions, the Aberdeen Wings, the Shreveport Mudbugs completely dominated play for 60 minutes, eventually winning the Robertson Cup by a score of 4-2.

The Shreveport Mudbugs were the underdog going into the matchup, with Aberdeen only losing seven games all season, playoffs included. Yet, in true Mudbugs hockey fashion, the team rose to the occasion and dominated play from beginning to end.

The 'Bugs never trailed in the matchup, thanks in large part to the heroic performance by their MVP, goalie Cole Hudson, who made 19 stellar saves in the game. Sean Bunting scored the Mudbugs' first goal in the second period, followed by goals from Gio Procopio, Joe Mack, and an open-netter from Aidan Metcalfe to seal the deal.

The absolute biggest congratulations going out to our Shreveport Mudbugs. We're blessed to have the best tram, the best fans, and the best staff in the NAHL and beyond.

Celebrate hard tonight, you've earned it!

Geek'd Con Lineup 2021: August 13th-15th After a year off, Geek'd Con is back and we have an amazing lineup! Here's our guest line up for this year's show. If you want to go, you can buy your tickets here