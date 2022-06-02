So, What’s The Deal With That Sign Near Pinhook and Verot Ripping on Walmart Management?

There's no way you can miss it.

There is a huge white banner posted up near the corner of Pinhook and Verot School Road and in bright red letters it reads: "Absolutely NO Wal-Mart delivery on this propety [sic] due to PISS POOR Wal-Mart management!"

The photo has made its way around social media for the past week or so, and I honestly can't count how many times we've been tagged by listeners who want to know the meaning behind the sign.

Well, the first order of business would be finding out who was responsible for putting the banner up in the first place. The fastest way to get that done was finding out who DIDN'T put the banner up, which was easy.

The sign is located on a strip of land between the shopping center on the corner of Verot School Road and Pinhook and a used car lot that was located less than a block down Pinhook toward Broussard.

Two quick phone calls confirmed that neither the shopping center nor the used car lot was responsible for the sign. One consistent story that we've seen on social media was confirmed by one of those phone calls.

The sign was reportedly put up by the person who owns the strip of property which is also connected to a mobile home park that extends beyond the auto sales lot.

Based on multiple sources close to the situation, there have been many instances where delivery drivers and service workers have sped down the road(s) that navigate the living community—much to the disdain of the man in charge.

The speed limit on the aforementioned roadways is reportedly under 10mph, which is not hard to violate. This would explain the sign restricting Walmart deliveries as well as an alleged sign that existed before this one addressing a local air conditioning company.

The Unofficial: Lafayette Government Facebook page posted the photo, garnering over 100 comments that offered a little bit of insight and a ton of humorous banter on the banner (say that 10x fast) and these are a few of the highlights.

Like I said earlier, this isn't the first time the property owner posted up a banner to put someone on notice. I have to admit, the QR code idea is not a terrible one.

Also, the mobile home community behind the auto dealership has also been confirmed by multiple commenters.

So is the fact that this property owner doesn't tolerate anyone who doesn't comply with the speed limits he has set in the neighborhood.

Of course, people had jokes—specifically, jokes about the jokiest font in the history of fonts as well as the typos that somehow went unnoticed before going to print.

So, that's what we found out. The sign (as of this afternoon) is still there and will probably remain in place until someone else gets under the skin of the property owner or until Walmart upgrades their quality of management to his liking.

I don't know which will happen first, but I'm sure we'll hear about it!