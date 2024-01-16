SLEMCO Gives Update as Efforts Continue to Restore Power Amid Ice-Related Outages in South Louisiana

SLEMCO, a key utility provider in South Louisiana, continues to make efforts to restore electricity to its customers following significant outages caused by icy weather conditions. Currently, six major feeders are affected, impacting several regions including Lyons Point, areas east and west of Crowley, Broussard, Southwest Vermilion Parish, Youngsville, and parts of St. Martin Parish towards St. Martinville and Catahoula.

The widespread outages, primarily due to fallen trees and heavily ice-coated lines requiring urgent repair, have left many individual locations without power. In addition to the local distribution issues, a substation in the Gueydan area is offline due to complications within the transmission grid, currently being addressed by grid owners.

SLEMCO's approach to restoring power involves a strategic focus on major feeders first. This methodology ensures a quicker reinstatement of electricity to a larger number of customers simultaneously. The utility company has also enlisted the help of contractors to expedite the power restoration process.

Crews are actively working in various areas to clear downed trees and tangled branches, which is a necessary step before the damaged wires can be effectively spliced and repaired. Despite these efforts, SLEMCO acknowledges that individual outages, especially in areas where feeders have already been restored, may take longer to address.

As the situation develops, SLEMCO promises to keep its customers informed, although specific timeframes for power restoration remain uncertain at this stage. The company expresses its gratitude to customers for their patience and understanding as they continue to navigate through the challenges posed by the severe weather conditions.

SLEMCO reassures the public that they are working in what they describe as "major storm mode" to ensure power is restored as swiftly and safely as possible under the current challenging condtiions.

Further updates will be provided as more information becomes available.