A few weeks ago, an ordinary home renovation project turned into a spine-chilling experience for Wesley Klein when a snake unexpectedly emerged from his living room ceiling fan. Klein, who had filmed the shocking encounter, is now shedding light on the controversy surrounding the video, as Lupe Garcia, a TikTok user, is being accused of falsely taking credit for his extraordinary snake ordeal.

Recalling the event, Klein explained that he had purchased a new fan for his living room and had temporarily left it unattached to the ceiling. While watching television, he was startled by a distinct slapping noise, which he initially assumed was due to loose blade support on the fan. However, upon closer inspection, Klein was horrified to discover that a snake had somehow found its way into his home through the ceiling. Panic quickly set in as he had to think fast as to how he would handle the situation, especially considering the potential danger posed by the snake.

In a state of shock, Klein quickly grabbed his camera and positioned himself near the front door, intending to capture the bizarre incident on film. However, due to the fan's wiring and his unfinished electrical work, he was unable to turn off the fan or control its movements. As seen in the video, the snake was eventually flung toward him but narrowly missed, causing Klein to stumble and fall onto his porch. By the time he regained his composure, the snake had vanished.

Initially, Klein shared the video with a select group of friends and family to recount his extraordinary encounter. However, unbeknownst to him, the footage was shared without his consent and eventually found its way onto TikTok, uploaded by Lupe Garcia under her account @lupitasheila. Garcia shamelessly claimed ownership of the video, falsely asserting that it was her personal experience and actively engaging with commenters.

The revelation that Garcia had appropriated the video and attempted to capitalize on Klein's wild encounter has generated some outrage from those who are keen to who the original video belongs. Internet users and fans of Klein's footage have expressed their disappointment and frustration, calling for Garcia to acknowledge her dishonesty and provide proper attribution to Wesley Klein—but as the video has soared past 100 million views on Garcia's TikTok in just a matter of days, it's almost impossible for everyone to realize what's really taken place here.

As Wesley Klein comes forward to share his side of the story, it becomes evident that Lupe Garcia's claims are unfounded. Klein's first-hand account, supported by the original video he filmed and an email he sent detailing his experience, clearly establishes his role as the true author of the viral sensation.

The incident serves as a cautionary tale about the importance of respecting intellectual property and the need for responsible behavior in the digital age.

As this controversy unfolds, the focus shifts to Lupe Garcia's response and whether she will take responsibility for her actions. Based on the fact that she's changed her description to "The Girl Who Went Viral Because Of A (Snake Emoji)," I wouldn't count on it.

attachment-Screenshot 2023-06-14 at 9.15.43 PM loading...

Nevertheless, the incident highlights the significance of authenticity, transparency, and ethical conduct in the realm of social media, emphasizing the importance of attributing credit where it is due.