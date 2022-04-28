Sobriety and Seat Belt Checkpoint Happening in Acadia Parish

Designate a sober driver if are going to drink and buckle up.

These are two responsibilities that we as drivers have to not only keep others safe on the roadways but ourselves as well.

And, as simple as it can be to live up to those responsibilities, many drivers fail to do so every day. That is how headlines like this are all too common in Louisiana:

Louisiana State Police made the arrest in that case. Troopers are also the officers who are conducting a sobriety and seat belt checkpoint tonight (Thursday, April 28). It will be from 8:00 p.m. to 4:00 a.m. at an undisclosed location in Acadia Parish.

Our mission will be to detect and arrest impaired drivers before they can cause injury or death to themselves or others," says a statement in the news release from State Police. "Additionally, we will be checking vehicles for unrestrained motorists and occupants in an effort to reduce the number of traffic-related fatalities caused by not wearing a seat belt.

If you see an impaired driver, you are encouraged to call State Police at *LSP (*577) or dial 911 to report the driver.

Sobriety Checkpoint, La. State Police Sobriety Checkpoint, La. State Police loading...

Defense attorney Kevin Stockstill sat down with me and took me through the process of getting arrested for a DWI - from the scene of the arrest to what happens in the court system.

Kevin was also asked about the court system in regards to people racking up multiple DWI arrests, as well as whether sobriety checkpoints are constitutional or not.

"Buckle Up In Your Truck"

Also, in Lafayette, police officers are conducting "Buckle Up In Your Truck," targeting drivers and passengers not wearing seat belts. Lafayette Police will be conducting high visibility patrols within the incorporated limits of Lafayette, and will respond with zero tolerance.

10 Most Famous People From Acadia Parish There are a lot of people from Acadia Parish who have gone on to great things. Dwindling it down to the top 10 was very tough!

LOOK: States With the Most New Small Businesses Per Capita To find the top 20 states with the most new small businesses per capita, Simply Business analyzed the Census Bureau’s Business Formation Statistics from August 2020 to July 2021.