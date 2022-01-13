Some Caddo Schools Closed Because of High Covid Numbers

Some Caddo Parish schools are closed because of rising Covid numbers.

Superintendent Dr. Lamar Goree has announced that the numbers of cases is continuing to rise and that is leaving the parish with staffing issues as well.

What Schools in Caddo Will Be Closed?

Summerfield Elementary

Donnie Bickham Middle School

Forest Hill Elementary

Walnut Hill Elementary Middle

Broadmoor Stem Academy

All Caddo Parish schools are already closed Friday for a professional development day and the schools are also closed Monday for Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day. So these schools will be back open on Tuesday.

How Bad Is Covid in Caddo Schools?

The Louisiana Department of Health reported another single day record number of Covid cases. 17,592 cases were reported on Wednesday across Louisiana. Hospitalizations across the state are closing in on 2,000 Covid cases.

In Caddo Parish, the LDH reports there were 78 new cases confirmed among teachers and other staff at Caddo schools since the New Year and more than 200 student cases have been reported during that same time frame.

The LDH recommends residents "mask up, get vaccinated and boosted and limit exposures to people who might have Covid".

