BATON ROUGE, LA (KPEL) — A South Louisiana family is turning to the local community for help after a life-altering hit-and-run accident has left their family member with mounting medical bills.

The victim's mother shared that Jonathan Doyle is a full-time truck driver who loves riding his motorcycle and spending time with family. According to his mother, who created the GoFundMe campaign, her son is the victim of a hit-and-run accident where he was struck by a vehicle while riding his motorcycle.

Doyle sustained life-changing injuries; he lost his left leg above the knee, his right leg below the knee, and his right arm and elbow were both severely damaged.

GoFundMe Launched to Help with Recovery Costs

After nine surgeries, not only is Doyle facing a long road to recovery, but now he has the looming burden of unexpected medical bills.

The fundraiser is set up to help cover some of his medical expenses and offer support for his personal needs now that he is unable to work at this time.

Surveillance Video Captures Shocking Hit-and-Run

WBRZ obtained video footage of the accident that clearly shows the shocking hit-and-run.

Doyle spoke with the Baton Rouge Police Department regarding the accident being investigated as a 'single vehicle crash,' which was later determined not to be the case after watching the surveillance footage, where a truck crashes into Doyle while turning and driving off.

Anyone with information pertaining to the accident or the driver of the vehicle in the video is asked to contact the Baton Rouge Police Department.

Donate here.

