South Louisiana Mega Millions Ticket Worth $10,000 This Morning

A Mega Millions ticket sold in South Louisiana is a $10,000 winner this morning. After being stymied for a large portion of the month of May Louisiana's lottery players have come roaring back in the final two drawings of the month to claim some rather large payouts. Yesterday we told you about a Powerball ticket sold in the state that is worth $100,000. Today, the prize is not quite as big but it's still a nice chunk of change considering the investment made to claim it.

Tuesday night, May 31st the Mega Millions game held one of their two weekly prize drawings. The top prize for the night was an estimated $170 million dollars. No single ticket sold for last night's drawing matched the numbers needed to claim the top prize. A ticket sold in Ohio was worth $1 million dollars too.

Here in Louisiana, if you played Mega Millions last night you'll want to double-check your numbers. A ticket sold in the state is worth $10,000 this morning. It's one of eight tickets sold nationwide that matched four of the white-ball numbers and the Megaball.

If you didn't see the drawing here is how it unfolded.

The winning numbers that were drawn for May 31, 2022, were:

06 15 41 63 64 Megaball 24 Megaplier x4

Those numbers are courtesy of the Mega Millions website. Now about that ticket that was sold in Louisiana. We were able to uncover where that ticket was sold. So, if this place looks familiar, you really do need to check those lottery numbers.

Of course, residents of St Martinville will recognize Food and Fun #7 on St John Bridge Road. That's where Louisiana Lottery officials say the $10,000 winner was purchased. If you purchased the big money winner you'll need to contact the Louisiana Lottery office in Lafayette and they can help arrange your payout.

There is another Powerball drawing scheduled for tonight. The top prize in that game will be an estimated $168 million. Meanwhile, the Mega Millions jackpot will continue to climb. Game officials estimate that by Friday's drawing at 9:59 the top prize will be $189 million.

