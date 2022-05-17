Some people will do anything to steal catalytic converters.

Such is the case of a Dequincy man and a Crowley woman who Acadia Parish Sheriff K.P. Gibson says were "caught in the act" by his deputies.

What is a Catalytic Converter?

According to Merriam-Webster Dictionary, a catalytic converter is "an automobile exhaust-system component containing a catalyst that causes conversion of harmful gases (such as carbon monoxide and uncombusted hydrocarbons) into mostly harmless products (such as water and carbon dioxide)."

What Makes a Catalytic Converter so Valuable?

So, why are so many catalytic converters being stolen, not only across Acadiana but across the country as well? Fox 8 in Indiana recently dug deep to answer that question. Here is what they found:

Inside a catalytic converter are three valuable metals, platinum, rhodium and palladium...Those who steal catalytic converters try to sell them once they remove the part from the car. They can be sold for up to $150, depending on the size of the converter.

You can learn more about catalytic converters by watching the VIDEO BELOW by Roadshow:

South Louisiana Pair Fails To Fool The Cops

Around midnight on Friday, Acadia Parish Sheriff's deputies on patrol say they noticed two vehicles on the side of Highway 90 near Ebenezer Road. One of the vehicles was occupied. As the deputy stopped to check on the situation, the deputy says one of the people gave an alias name.

Then, the deputy noticed an electric saw on the passenger floor board.

That's when things became even more suspicious and the deputy says the pair had pulled over to steal the catalytic converter from the disabled vehicle. A search of the suspects' vehicle turned up additional burglary tools and a small amount of drugs.

The pair of alleged would-be catalytic converter thieves have been charged with the following:

39-year-old Chet Allen Miller of Dequincy

Criminal Conspiracy

Resisting an Officer

Possession of Tools used for a Crime

57-year-old Mona L. Aube of Crowley

Possession of Tools used for a Crime

Criminal Conspiracy

Possession of Schedule II Narcotics.

Both were booked into the Acadia Parish Jail

